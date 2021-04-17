New members inducted to Phalanx and White Key Societies

The Phalanx Honor Society, founded in 1912 by Edward Dion, Class of 1912, and the Student Council, was established to recognize Rensselaer students with outstanding records of “leadership, service, and devotion to the alma mater.” Honorary membership to Phalanx goes to RPI faculty who have “increased the welfare of the Institute by their personal activity.” The White Key society, founded in 1939, distinguishes freshman and sophomore students who exhibit “leadership and service in Rensselaer activities.” The new members of Phalanx and White Key were inducted in a "tapping ceremony" earlier today.

The new members of the Phalanx Honor Society and White Key Society are listed below.

Phalanx Honor Society

Adrian Tirado ’21

Aleisha Vera-Ramos ’21

Aloni Jordan ’22

Angeliek Devine ’20

Caitlin Bennett ’22

Cassandra Smith ’20

Chevy Chen ’22

Chris Pence ’21

Colleen Corrigan ’21

Denzel Faulkner

Emmanuel Sylvester ’21

Francesca LaPinta ’21

Galilea Olvera ’22

Grace Gionta ’20

Jeffrey Chai ’22

Jonathan Minchala ’21

Karina Sandoval ’22

Katrina Bliss ’22

Lisa Sulmasy ’21

Nate Sullivan ’22

Phillip Kopita ’21

Sean Phulnauth ’22

Sue Cho ’21

White Key Society

Kamilia Nicholas ’24

Leah Sweeney ’24

Ria Massoni ’24

Samita Islam ’23

Sarah Shiang ’23

Honorary Members

Colleen Smith

Corey Woodcock

Joseph Bonneville

Editor’s Note: The Polytechnic’s Editor-in-Chief, Sarah Shiang, and Features Editor, Leah Sweeney, were inducted into the White Key Society.