Student tests positive for COVID-19

By John Stotz September 23, 2020

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s COVID-19 testing dashboard was updated today with a new positive COVID-19 test. The updated dashboard reflects all processed results as of yesterday. The positive test was later confirmed by a post on the Rensselaer County Facebook page announcing that there was “a new case involving a 19-year-old Troy woman who is a student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy.”

According to the dashboard, this is the third positive COVID-19 test since August 17 when testing began. In that time, RPI has conducted 25,646 tests. The previous two positive tests involved off-campus students and were announced on August 28.

[Editor’s Note]: This is a developing story, and the article will be continuously updated as more information is revealed. Please continue to check back.

