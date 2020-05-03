Narayan and Choiniere win GM, PU races

Advaith Narayan ’21 and Anissa Choiniere ’21 have been elected Grand Marshal and President of the Union, respectively. The announcement was made on a live stream through the Union’s Instagram account, and a rundown of the results was sent out in an email shortly thereafter.

The email included a notice that “due to errors made in the election process,” which were discussed in Thursday’s Senate meeting, the Class of 2023 President, Vice President, and Representative races will need to be re-run. Freshmen will vote for these positions once more “in the coming weeks.” The race for the Class of 2023 Senators will not be redone.

This election was the first in Rensselaer’s history to take place entirely online, with ballots delivered through the third-party system Simply Voting. The window for voting was 9 am Wednesday to 4 pm Friday, to account for time zones.

A total of 1,825 students cast their ballots this week, which is down from 3,175 during GM Week 2019, and 2,900 during GM Week 2018.

All results as unanimously approved by the Elections Commission can be found below. Winners are in bold. Italics indicate write-ins.