Bennett, Mahmoud, elected as GM, PU
Cait Bennett ’22 and Yaseen Mahmoud ’22 have been elected to the positions of Grand Marshal and president of the Union, respectively, and Rhea Banerjee ’22 was elected as the next Undergraduate President.
This was the second GM Week election to take place entirely online, through the platform Simply Voting. The window for voting was from 9 am Thursday to 9 am Saturday. Results were announced by Elections Commission Chair Keenan Adams ’22 this afternoon during an RPI TV livestream.
A total of 1755 students voted in this year's election. This is down from last year’s election, which had a turnout of 1825 students.
“It is an absolute honor to be elected to serve as your next Grand Marshal. I'd like to give a huge thank you to everyone who supported me and helped with my campaign, and to the student body for placing their trust in me. I am looking forward to working with all of you in the next year of my term to fix RPI's biggest issues and support all students,” wrote Bennett to The Poly.
All results as unanimously approved by the Elections Commission can be found below. Winners are indicated in bold. Italics indicate write-ins.
Grand Marshal
- Cait Bennett (883)
- Colleen Corrigan (755)
President of the Union
- Yaseen Mahmoud (1593)
Undergraduate President
- Rhea Banerjee (732)
- Harshil Patel (673)
Independent Senator
- Zoe Stetson (1154)
- Sean Heffernan (1063)
Greek Senator (Interfraternity Council)
- Christian Winicki (279)
Greek Senator (Panhellenic Council)
- Nicole Gramenides (281)
Class of 2022 President
- Chevy Chen (336)
Class of 2022 Vice President
- Parker Shawver (6)
Class of 2022 Senator
- Will He (316)
- Jeffrey Chai (315)
- Eli Schiff (4)
- Chaz Bernstein (4)
Class of 2022 Representative
- Cristina M. Contreras (330)
- Jeffrey Chai (299)
- Chloe Esperance (9)
- Jayson Mintz (8)
- Jennifer Ortega (6)
- Noah Prisament (4)
- Anthony Lloyd (3)
Nine-way tie for position
Class of 2023 President
- Kailey Swanson (331)
Class of 2023 Vice President
- Faizah Rabbye (335)
Class of 2023 Senator
- Colette Fishkin (303)
- Evan Wadley (283)
- Jojo Garson (270)
- Alexander Patterson (6)
- Deja Rin (5)
Class of 2023 Representative
- Emily Berkemeyer (289)
- Christiana Bevilacqua (288)
- Aditi Patel (288)
- Rylie Maready (277)
- Nathan Kerr (267)
- Jason Lin (7)
- Deja Rin (5)
- Chris Boyd (2)
- Antonio Corrado (2)
- Jacob Herman (2)
- Alexander Patterson (2)
- Arya Selvam (2)
Class of 2024 President
- Ria Massoni (207)
- Kamilia Nicolas (161)
Class of 2024 Vice President
- Ben Viner (200)
- Jeda Coward (168)
Class of 2024 Senator
- Talulah Patch (317)
- Nicholas Longchamp (274)
- Ketu Patel (253)
- Austin Jefferson (210)
- Shoumik Reddy (174)
Class of 2024 Representative
- Conrad Davis (255)
- Jeda Coward (253)
- Disha Beri (243)
- Mitchell Healey (239)
- Ash Paz (236)
- Eli Chai (231)
- Ketu Patel (229)
- Austin Jefferson (228)
- Joseph Friel (199)
Graduate Senator
- Aleisha Vera Ramos (179)
- Zachary Barringer (173)
- Alexander Lutsevich (164)
- Usman Riaz (6)
- Tasnif Rahman (4)
- Isha Shah (2)
- Priscilla Kozdroy (2)
Graduate Representative
- Kristoff McIntosh (175)
- Donovan Weiblen (172)
- Adam Tidball (158)
- Nathan Smith (4)
- Usman Riaz (2)
31 way tie for position
Alumni President
- Lisa Sulmasy (11)
- Juston Johnson (6)
- Zach Lima (4)
Alumni Vice President
- Ben Longchamp (11)
- Matt Zapken (5)
- Zach Lima (4)
Alumni Secretary
- Advaith Narayan (9)
- Cassidy Schultz (7)
- Zach Lima (3)
Alumni Treasurer
- Jessica Penny (12)
- Brian Anderson (3)
- Zach Lima (3)
Faculty Senate Tenure and Promotion Committee
- Christopher Carothers (1529)