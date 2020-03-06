PU: “prepare for the possibility” of canceled events

President of the Union Caitlin Kennedy said in an email to club officers that the Union is reviewing all "Institute sponsored campus/public events" scheduled for March and April due to the coronavirus, adding that events may be rescheduled or canceled due to the "health risks of public gatherings."

It's noted that the review does not concern any club's "regularly scheduled" meetings.

Referencing Executive Director for Health and Wellness Leslie Lawrence's recommendation that members of campus avoid meetings larger than 50 attendees, Kennedy said this "can significantly impact overall campus planning in a manner yet to be fully determined."

Responding to The Poly’s request for clarification, Kennedy said she is asking clubs to "prepare for the possibility" of canceled, postponed, or otherwise altered events, adding that "events that invite community members or are larger than 50 people are considered higher risk."

In her email, Kennedy asked club officers to submit revised event plans before their events, which are to include anticipated attendance, the event's location, date, and time, and whether the audience will be members of the campus or if members of the public will attend.

Club events planned for March 16–22 are asked to submit their revised event plans before March 13, while clubs with events scheduled after March 22 should submit their plans at least seven days before the original event date.

According to Kennedy, plans must also include "how [clubs] will address the primary concern of limiting the potential spread of the illness."

Those with questions are asked to contact Director of the Union Charlie Potts, Director of Student Activities Cameron McLean, or Mueller Center Director Steve Allard.