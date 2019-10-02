Rensselaer in search of Greek staff after department resigns

At the end of the Spring 2019 semester and over the Arch, Greek Dean Meredith Bielaska and assistant Greek deans Pierre Jefferson and Craig Rowley left their positions at Rensselaer.

In an email to The Polytechnic, Vice President of Human Resources Curtis Powell said the positions of dean and assistant dean of the Greek Life Commons are being advertised and are expected to be filled by the end of the semester.

Jefferson is now a coordinator of Traditions and Fraternity Sorority Life at DePaul University.

The Interfraternity Council was made aware of the Greek dean’s and assistant deans’ resignation through email and are to be included in the hiring process, as they were in the past. Currently, no candidates for the position have been brought in to be interviewed by members of the IFC.

During the interim, RPI has hired Project Director Wendy Wheeler to aid the Greek community. IFC President Vish Gopalakrishnan ’20 said: “Dr. Wheeler has been a huge advocate for us as students and truly wants to ensure the success of our organizations.”

Panhellenic President Tori Gilroy declined to comment on the situation and said she did not have answers to questions about how her organization was made aware of the transition, if she was being included in the search for new staff, and if she has been provided additional resources in the interim.

According to Gopalakrishnan, Dean of Student Living and Learning John Lawler, Director of the Union Charlie Potts, Director of Judicial Affairs Adriana Bradt, and Assistant Vice President and Dean of Students Travis Apgar have also been providing the IFC with resources for their day-to-day operations during the interim.