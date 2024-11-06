Artists make Troy Glow

The Arts Center of the Capital Region hosts an annual light show around downtown Troy. With ten art installations scattered from 2nd to 4th Street, different artists make the downtown scene shine. Kicking off the festival, three tours were given last Friday. Throughout the ten-day period, several more tours will be given.

Starting on 2nd Street at the Troy Music Hall, New York City resident Aurora Robson made the outstanding light piece named “Eos.” Her sculpture expertise shines through the installation, which is made from welded industrial plastic debris and recycled materials.

A little bit down the road, a three piece set titled “Light Spills” by Carol Salmanson hangs in the windows of the Pioneer Bank. Salmanson’s pieces have very interesting lines, with different geometric shapes framing each other. Interestingly, the tour guide on Friday said that these pieces were meant to hang a little lower but instead were raised per the bank’s request.

Further down 2nd Street by Monument Square lies the next three installations. Alissa Eberle’s “Altered Glow” is another three piece set in the windows of Troy Wine Co. The neon glass installation shows a green portal-like mirror on Broadway, titled “Within,” and two other pieces titled “Grid” and “Window Grate” on 2nd Street.