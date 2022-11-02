Mocha Blend comforts and caffeinates

When I first parked my car in front of Mocha Blend Espresso Bar, I was a bit hesitant. Just a walk down from Goodwill in a concrete building, the exterior of Mocha Blend might be a little harsh to the untrained eye, but upon closer inspection, that couldn't be further from the truth.

When first entering the coffee shop, you are greeted with the warm aroma of coffee and fall spices. The interior is nicely adorned to fit the season with different fall themed decor. It felt like stepping into an episode of Gilmore Girls. The workers were very friendly and it didn't take long for them to make my coffee. They had lots of flavorings, milk alternatives, and drink options to choose from. As well as this, there were also sandwiches, bakery items, and tea. While some of these items were a bit expensive, my coffee came out to around $5. I do not consider myself to have any real knowledge of what a good coffee should taste like, but I do remember that one should look for a more nutty taste over a burnt one. This is supposedly a sign of high quality coffee beans and espresso. On the first sip I was relatively surprised. The coffee was not too bitter and the sweetener added a nice touch. I would say that the sweetener was not necessary to make the coffee taste good, but take my opinion with a grain of salt as I am not too picky about my coffee.

I would definitely recommend this place as it is right off the bus stop before Walmart making it very accessible, even if you don’t have a car. I noticed lots of people sitting down were studying so if you are looking for a quiet space off campus to catch up on school work, this could be the place for you.