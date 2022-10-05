If you're hungry, donut worry!

Set directly across the street from Blitman Commons, 518 Donuts offers a welcoming space for food and fun. The shop sells a selection of fried chicken, beverages, and many other foods, in addition to their various donut options. Rensselaer alumni Sam Clifford ’04 and Joseph Carl ’94 designed their restaurant specifically for RPI students, stating “we chose this place for them. We built this place for them.”

Though 518 Donuts’ location at Clifton Park opened eight months before the one in Troy, the owners always intended to bring the project to RPI students. In fact, the owners briefly opened a location in Troy before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, two years later, 518 Donuts opened anew last August, ready to serve the RPI community. The owners are always trying to be as involved with campus as possible, providing food for the walk down to the Hudson River during Navigating Rensselaer and Beyond, the inauguration for President Martin Schmidt ’81, and Alumni weekend. They even give students a 10 percent discount and leave their store sign lit up 24/7, clearly visible walking down the hill into Downtown Troy. Clifford and Carl said the ultimate goal would be to work with the Institute so students could use their Flex Dollars and RAD, which would make their products even more accessible. The shop currently closes at 3 pm, but the owners are trying to staff for later hours to cater to the college crowd. They were eager to hear what hours we thought would be best for college students, though they are currently aiming to stay open until 9 or 10 pm so students can come down for dinner. Even if there is no time to come all the way down the Approach, 518 Donuts is connected to Mealeo Food Delivery, creating flexibility for students to order ahead or deliver to campus.