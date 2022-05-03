Where to weep

The Blue Room in West Hall

The best way to get to this destination (especially if you don’t like walking downstairs) is the small, one-person elevator. One can find it on every floor of West Hall, and it is an easy way to the elevator, which, when thinking about it, is itself a pretty good place to cry. However, a better one exists in room G17 on the lowest floor. If you enter through one of the doors with boarded-up windows you will find yourself in a small room which leads into an even larger and more expansive room.