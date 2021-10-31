The forgotten ghosts in the depths of West Hall

West Hall has a reputation at Rensselaer for its otherworldly, cryptic nature. When I arrived at RPI, one of the first things I heard about campus were the stories of the ghosts of West Hall. Rumor has it that the building was originally a nineteenth century mental asylum before eventually being converted into a building for RPI. Since then, paranormal occurrences have been reported all throughout the premises, and strange happenings were purportedly known to befall those who journeyed too far down into the depths.

I personally didn’t take much stock in it at all, and I don’t think most people did so either. For one thing, it reminded me of a story about a “summoning circle” a few steps above West Hall, which just turned out to be a poorly maintained art project, which really felt more unoriginal than intriguing to me. For another, many reasonably intelligent people would argue that ghosts aren’t real; since the only evidence I’ve seen to the contrary of this comes from the History Channel, I was inclined to believe the former. To me, the building was just another brownish-red cube of bricks which happened to be around a little longer than all the other ones had. Beyond this, I found West Hall’s old-fashioned cast iron elevator with brownish rusted bars at each side of the enclosure intriguing, but not to the degree where I actually considered investigating it for myself. I was too busy trying to convince a group of friends to travel through the tunnels beneath the Jonsson Engineering Center at the time.

Eventually though, I did gain some clarity as to why West Hall had the reputation that it did. The building has a rather unusual air about it, not to mention the strangeness of the layout of the building itself.

During one of its many renovations, West Hall had many parts of the building entirely redone, with walls being knocked down to expand the building. As a result, there are many strange areas where stairways and hallways will suddenly merge together in order to allow easier access to different parts of the building. Many of the stairways which are littered throughout West Hall don’t lead to where you think they would; some of them take you into eerie, dark depths of the building where the wood finishes peel from the ground. You can’t really blame the school though. The building is one of the oldest ones on campus.

I wanted to find out more about West Hall, and since it’s home to so many classes within the HASS department, I reached out to Dean of HASS Mary Simoni. She then directed me to the Getty Campus Heritage Study, conducted for RPI in 2004 as part of a $150,000 Getty Campus Heritage Initiative Grant, awarded to the School of Architecture to study the buildings that comprise the campus in detail. Reading through this study opened my eyes to the complex and eerie history of West Hall.

The settlement of Troy came about shortly after the end of the American Revolution, and, as the town grew, it needed a hospital to support its expanding population. However, upon its construction, the hospital itself was widely viewed as inefficient and poorly constructed—a complaint which has plagued the building ever since. The Reverend Peter Havermans and The Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul, the people behind the creation and management of Troy Hospital, were highly influential members of the burgeoning medical field in New York and New England. At the time, it was the first hospital north of New York City and had an enormous hand in medical research, from Albany to Castleton, Vermont.

Havermans, who led the movement for the creation of Troy Hospital, was widely known for his devotion to the welfare of all people regardless of class. In response to a particularly spirited group of detractors aiming to curtail the construction of his hospital, Havermans delivered a speech about why the practice of medicine was important:

“They [the poor] are not like animals to die by the way-side. Their suffering are those of rational creatures- of members of the human family—who can realize their situation, and know and feel their distress, and long for relief as well as consolation. And would it not be a sin against god and man obstinately to refuse aid to accomplish such a purpose?”

This sentiment resonated with the hearts of many living within the town of Troy. Embodying many of the ideals of egalitarianism which defined early American history, as well as speaking to an ancient ideal of Western medicine deriving from the physicians of ancient Greece: that one should treat the ill, regardless of class.

However, the hospital itself was far from adherent to these Hippocratic ideals. Illness was far less understood than it is in the modern day. Many physicians still held onto medical practices such as bloodletting, cupping, purging, and excoriation or scarification, which often resulted in chronic damage and great physical pain for the patients. The physicians working within Troy Hospital often believed negative things about the people they were charged with caring for. Illness was often seen as being caused by the amoral actions of those afflicted, so doctors felt no qualms about subjecting their patients to highly experimental procedures. Many patients were slowly poisoned to death by unregulated dosages of toxins such as mercury and arsenic, as the often-untrained doctors held the belief that it was the only and most appropriate way to cure their most gravely ill patients.

As time went on, however, the hospital as a whole improved steadily, both socially and financially. After burning down in the mid-19th century, it was rebuilt along with the rest of the city by Frederick Cummings, a prolific architect who gave the building a refined European finishing, which brought an air of refinement to the establishment. The wealthiest and most well-connected residents of the city depended on the establishment for treating their ill. As time went on, their medical practice became more and more refined and modernized.

The beginning of World War I, however, undid this work and resulted in the slow decline of Troy hospital as a whole, due to the enormous volume of medical expertise required during The Great War. This forced the purpose of the institution to change rather quickly, so the Catholic nurses who had once been tasked with caring for the infirm were now searching for any way in which they could contribute to the local economy; without physicians many nurses found themselves unable to find work at the hospital.