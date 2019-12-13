PSS: Troy transported back in time

Troy hosted its 37th annual Victorian Stroll to welcome the holidays in an old-fashioned way on Sunday. Regardless of the dreary weather—which actually contributed to the vibe—many families attended to experience the numerous performances and vendors. There were many people dressed up in the era’s costumes, like a chimney sweep, Ebenezer Scrooge, and some more timeless classics such as Santa Claus and elves. It was a beautiful blend of music, performances, food, and holiday cheer with a unique historical twist.