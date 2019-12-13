Subscribe
Cultural Event

PSS: Troy transported back in time

WOMAN IN COSTUME TALKS to stroll attendees. Avery Sommer/The Polytechnic
By Avery Sommer December 13, 2019

Troy hosted its 37th annual Victorian Stroll to welcome the holidays in an old-fashioned way on Sunday. Regardless of the dreary weather—which actually contributed to the vibe—many families attended to experience the numerous performances and vendors. There were many people dressed up in the era’s costumes, like a chimney sweep, Ebenezer Scrooge, and some more timeless classics such as Santa Claus and elves. It was a beautiful blend of music, performances, food, and holiday cheer with a unique historical twist.

Related articles

The Arch

Student survey reveals negative views of Arch

 Editorial Notebook

Why you should fall in love with Tetris

 E-Sports

TeamRPI Overwatch wins local championship

 Executive Board

Clubhouse Pub expansion approved