RPI Players bring bountiful banter onstage with Pride and Prejudice

The costumes, designed by Josepha Segrue, were beautiful and wonderfully in tune with the characters who wore them. I especially loved the poofy purple number worn by Caroline Bingley; I thought it perfectly highlighted her pompous and catty manner and made her stand out from the rest of the cast who wore pastels and earth tones. While speaking with the crew after their performance, I learned that because of the scarcity of costumes from performances taking place in the Georgian era, they went to a specialty costume shop in Queens, NY to find the perfect pieces to use for costumes.

The sets were simple due to a decision to not use conventional backdrops, but the triangular panels used to show the various settings throughout the play conveyed the message with the kind of flow necessary for a play with no set scene breaks to run smoothly. I especially loved the bookcases and the intricately-painted book props, hand-painted by Erin Dunne. Although not always visible to the audience, the books—which are period-specific—add an extra layer of depth and thought to the entire production.

Unfortunately, the faux-British accents that the cast used were distracting, making a few lines difficult to understand even with complete attention on the show. Another interesting decision in the script was the fourth wall breaks—where a character steps aside from the play to address the audience—to explain to the audience what was going on during certain scenes. While there are limitations in theatre that may not be found in a book, I found myself confused several times by this decision to tell rather than show. The Players made the best of this, however, creatively using a mesh screen to show these scenes in the background during the asides.

Overall, Pride and Prejudice was a delight to experience. As a lover of the book and the many movies that resulted from it, I thought that this performance did Jane Austen and Elizabeth Bennet justice. I hope to catch the show again, this time feeling the electricity of the audience on opening night.

Be sure to watch Pride and Prejudice tonight or Saturday night at 8 pm, Sunday at 2 pm, or November 21–23 at 8 pm.