RPI aims to become 'Stronger Than the Stigma'

The Active Minds “Stronger Than the Stigma” event, held on October 9 on the ‘86 Field, was a great way to showcase the various mental health resources available on campus. The field was occupied by representatives from various on- and off-campus organizations, as well as a stage for the performer, "Grammy Award-wanting" singer-songwriter Paul Pfau. The concert was organized by UPAC Concerts and the entire event was broadcasted on WRPI.

One thing that kept striking my eye were the signs across the field displaying harrowing statistics about the effects of neglecting mental health: suicide is the number two leading cause of death among college students. Because of this, I thoroughly appreciated that Active Minds held this event. Despite the stressors of school, a plethora of resources was highlighted just so that they could be taken advantage of more often.

Active Minds restarted as a club three semesters ago, with the goal of promoting mental wellness across campus. This was the second annual “Stronger Than the Stigma” event. I spoke to Brigitte Obermeyer ’20, the president of Active Minds, about her vision for the club. She told me that “Stronger Than the Stigma” is an event that aims to “pull students onto the field to showcase mental wellness initiatives and resources on- and off-campus to try to push students to open the conversation surrounding mental illness.” The choice of location seemed to be a conscious one: the openness of the field represented the openness and freedom that the organization strives to develop surrounding mental health and wellness. “We want to prove that RPI is stronger than the stigma,” said Obermeyer.

At around noon, Obermeyer introduced singer Paul Pfau, the main attraction of the event, to the stage. With his guitar and crooner voice, he serenaded the audience with his covers of Maroon 5’s “Sunday Morning,” Amy Winehouse's “Valerie,” an acoustic rendition of Ginuwine’s “Pony,” and several original songs from his 2016 song collection, Great American Love Story, among others.

After his final song, Pfau spoke to me about the importance of mental health awareness. “Music is a cure, in some ways,” he said. Pfau acknowledged that mental health involves more than just manipulating your state of mind, but he felt that by being a musician and affecting people, he could be part of the path to wellness. He also talked about the charity he supports, the Music is Love Exchange, which organizes a yearly service trip to Guatemala and has been serving the same community for a decade.