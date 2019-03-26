Undergraduate President candidate profile

Why do you want to be Undergraduate President?

Evan Lazaro: I am running for Undergraduate President because I believe I have the experience, ability, and motivation to make a positive impact on the undergraduate council, the class councils, and the student body as a whole. I have worked closely with many other student leaders to discuss the current state of the undergraduate council and where the future lies, and have developed a clear vision on how to move the council in a positive direction.

Describe your experience in student government.

Evan Lazaro: I was elected as Class President during the Fall 2017 Freshman elections and have held this position since then. As Class President, I have been an active member of the Undergraduate council and have led many successful events with my class council, including Hockey Nights, Movie Night, and the planting of our class tree. I am additionally involved in several Senate committees, notably the Web Technologies Group where I serve as Vice-Chair.

List your campus activities, including levels of involvement, positions held, and awards received.

Evan Lazaro: Apart from Student Government, I am involved in the Ski & Snowboard Club and TRUDGE (Ultimate Frisbee team).

Name three short-term goals (within your term of office) and three long-term goals (beyond your term of office) that you have for the Undergraduate Council.

Evan Lazaro:

Short term:

Explore solutions to problems faced by Class Councils going through The Arch, namely irregular student schedules 2. Successfully host events for the entire undergrad student body through the Undergraduate Council. (The undergrad council has not had a budget in the recent past but will as of next year) 3. Ensure the bylaws are being followed and modify them to better reflect the purpose of the undergraduate council

Long term:

Align the Undergraduate Council more closely with other groups within Student Government Define formal policies regarding the expenditure of class dues by the Class Councils Improve transfer of knowledge between Class Councils to minimize the duplication of effort by increasing communication and documentation

In your own words, what do you feel are the roles of the Undergraduate President, the Undergraduate Council, and the Class Councils?

Evan Lazaro: The Class Councils are responsible for improving the wellbeing and creating a sense of community for their class. This is done through traditions like planting a class tree, hockey nights, and senior week. The role of the Undergraduate Council is to create events and programs for the whole undergraduate class, share ideas between the class councils, and to approve class council budgets. The Undergraduate President is responsible for overseeing the undergrad council and all of the class councils, as well as working with other student leaders to set direction for the undergraduate council as a whole.

What do you think are the incumbent Undergraduate President’s strengths and weaknesses? What would you do to improve upon them if you were elected?

Evan Lazaro: The current Undergraduate President has excelled in her ability to unite the class councils and her role in training the 2022 class council. In terms of areas to work on, the current Undergraduate President is fairly laid back, which has allowed some issues to remain unchanged. I plan to improve on this by bringing these much-needed changes to the Undergraduate Council and continuously working to improve how the council works.