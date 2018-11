RPI-Sage Hillel hosts remembrance after shooting

On Saturday night, members of the Rensselaer community gathered around the fountain near Commons Dining Hall to remember the lives of the 11 people who were murdered in an anti-Semitic attack in the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on October 27. The solidarity service, hosted by RPI-Sage Hillel, included prayer, reading the names of and remembering those who died, and time for people in attendance to openly reflect on their thoughts and experiences.