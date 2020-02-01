Upgraded mail center moved to Union from Commons

The student mail center has been relocated to the first floor of the Rensselaer Union and will open on Monday. It now features an “intelligent parcel locker” system for packages aimed at decreasing wait times.

The mail center was recently displaced due to the expansion of Commons Dining Hall on Freshman Hill, which required additional room downstairs for a bathroom and other offices. This prompted a discussion about the future of mail services at Rensselaer, explained Director of Procurement Services Ron Moraski in a presentation to the Executive Board, that ultimately landed upon taking some space from the Rensselaer Collegiate Store. The shipping address will remain the same despite the move.

The mailroom currently houses 800 parcel lockers separated into five bays, each numbered and equipped with a kiosk. There is no door on the entrance so that these lockers can be accessed whenever the Union is open to students, said Moraski.

When a student receives a package, they’ll get an email with a kiosk number and code. When the unique code is entered at the kiosk, the appropriate locker will pop open and the kiosk will remain inoperable until that locker door has been closed—a feature that Moraski said was to make the process more secure. The code will remain active for 15 minutes after its entry in case the door is accidentally closed before the package is retrieved.