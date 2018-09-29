Safe Ride vehicle involved in collision

A SAFE RIDE VEHICLE DURING the launch event at the Off-Campus Commons. A SAFE RIDE VEHICLE DURING the launch event at the Off-Campus Commons.

Around 9 pm on Friday, there was an incident at Peoples Avenue and 15th Street involving a Safe Ride vehicle and another vehicle.

The Safe Ride vehicle was damaged on the front passenger side and the other vehicle was flipped on its side. The people in the Safe Ride car were uninjured. The accident closed the intersection until about 9:45 pm.

A video of the aftermath is available below, courtesy of Mich Samour ’20.

With the Safe Ride car damaged, the program now only one working vehicle. The program was launched in early February of this year.

It is unclear how or why the incident occured, and The Polytechnic is awaiting comment from Assistant Vice President and Dean of Students Travis T. Apgar.