Warner, Etzine win GM, PU races

STEF WARNER '18 WON the election for the position of grand marshal with 53.6 percent of the vote.

Stef Warner ’19 and Justin Etzine ’18 have been elected Grand Marshal and President of the Union, respectively.

A total of 2,900 students cast their ballots on Thursday, which is down from 3,044 during GM Week 2017. However, during this time, enrollment increased from 7,442 to 7,633 students.

Only three seats for the position of Class of 2020 senator were filled, because the last seat was invalidated.

All results as certified by the Elections Commission can be found below. Winners are in bold. Asterisks indicate that the vote count contains duplicates. Italics indicate write-ins.

Grand Marshal

Stef Warner (1516) Nancy Bush (1312)

President of the Union

Justin Etzine (1718) Ida Etemadi (1104)

Undergraduate President

Joey Lyons (2515)*

Independent Senators

Anthony Dai (2021) Bryan Johns (7)

Greek Senator (Panhellenic Council)

Samantha Wong (45)

Greek Senators (Interfraternity Council)

Tomas Provencher (607)

Class of 2019 President

Kinsley Rowan (356)

Class of 2019 Vice President

Colin Williamson (15)

Class of 2019 Senators

Andrew D’Aoust (347) Mary Clare Crochiere (342) Samantha Meyerson (337) Brian Wisbauer (5)

Class of 2019 Representatives

Stephanie Tan (388) Samantha Spano (374) Charly Blazy (15) Benjamin Morrison (9) Christopher McCulloch (8) Garrick Tsui (8) Brian Wisbauer (6) Stephen Duduch (5)

Class of 2020 President

Sruja Machani (693)

Class of 2020 Vice President

Steven Cano (723)

Class of 2020 Senators

Chris Duffy (382)* Jayshon Adams (380) Meagan Lettko (300)* Lily Wang (21) Joseph Lyon (14)

Class of 2020 Representatives

Emily Blundo (459) Ariana Gerdis (436) Gabriella Fantell (426) Milena Gonzalez (423) Clarisse Baes (413) Jeanine Moreau (409) Alexis Castrellon (389) Grace Roller (7)

Class of 2021 President

Evan Lazaro (676)

Class of 2021 Vice President

Zachary Taylor (666)

Class of 2021 Senators

Jonathan Bao (468) Advaith Narayan (453) Nicholas Dybas (13) Spencer Smith (4)

Class of 2021 Representatives

Lisa Sulmasy (369) Noah Cohen (338) Ben Longchamp (325) Andrew Nagawiecki (307) Timothy Cieslak (299) Kyle Krois (296) Baran Baysal (272) Marc Pinto (11)

Alumni President

Ellie Mees (572)

Alumni Vice President

Hannah Merrow (300) Trishala (TC) Chaudhary (290)

Alumni Secretary

Steve Sperazza (616)

Alumni Treasurer

Erica Lane (599)

Graduate Senators

Lauren Gandy (168) Heidi Niskanen (147) The Moose DiBiasio (142) Kinshuk Panda (141) Kurt Dominesey (3)

Graduate Representatives

Anthony Ashley (173) Ezra Teboul (156) Amanda Youmans (153) Benjamin Abramowitz (152) David Hontz (7)

FS Promotion and Tenure Student Elected Member

Christopher Carothers (2812)

Amendment I

Yes (2325)

No (412)

Amendment II