Rensselaer dominates Rochester Yellowjackets

THE RENSSELAER ENGINEERS CRUSHED the Yellowjackets in a game this past weekend, bringing their season record to 7-2. THE RENSSELAER ENGINEERS CRUSHED the Yellowjackets in a game this past weekend, bringing their season record to 7-2.

Rensselaer won 63-14 against the University of Rochester at home on Saturday, November 4. The game took place on Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day. The victory puts the Engineers at 7-2 for the season and 3-1 in the Liberty League.

The Engineers got on the scoreboard immediately. In the first play of the game, quarterback George Marinopoulos ’21 found wide receiver Conor Davies ’19 in the right flat. Davies took the ball 87 yards to the end zone, breaking several tackles. Defensive back John Sadak ’20 intercepted the Yellowjackets’ next possession. The Engineers made 36 yards on two plays and running back Mike Tivinis ’18 made a 29-yard run for the team’s second touchdown. Toward the end of the first, defensive back Bryan Hayes ’18 intercepted a pass during the Yellowjackets’ next possession, forcing their second turnover. The Engineers made 61 yards on 11 plays. Marinopoulos found running back Marc Meislahn ’19 30 yards out from the end zone, for a score of 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.

In the first minute of the second quarter, defensive line Malik Joseph ’18 recovered a fumble for another Yellowjacket turnover. Marinopoulos found wide receiver Danny Calabro ’19 in the end zone from 15 yards out, giving the Engineers another touchdown. Running back Maliek Kelly ’19 blocked a Rochester punt on their 11-yard line, giving Tivinis the opportunity to rush 11 yards for Rensselaer’s fifth touchdown. Wide receiver Keaton Ackermann ’19 ended the second quarter with another touchdown after a pass from Marinopoulos 8 yards out, putting the score at a 42-0.

Running back Nick Cella ’19 made a one and five-yard runs, in the third quarter, increasing the Engineers’ lead. Rochester failed to make any successful drives, leaving the score at 56-0 at the end of third quarter.

The Yellowjackets finally reduced the score gap in the last quarter of the game, driving 75 yards on 10 plays and making a three-yard run. Running back Delano Munoz Whatts ’20 made a four-yard run, followed by a kick, for another seven points for the Engineers. The Yellowjackets were the last to score after recovering a fumble and making a run from a yard out. The final score was 63-14, the highest Rensselaer has scored in nineteen years.

The victory puts the Engineers in a good place for the season. If they win this Saturday’s away game against Union College, they will earn a place in the NCAA playoffs.