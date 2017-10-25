Union pharmacy project successfully completed

RPI, I have exciting news to share.

Effective this week, I’m excited to announce that RPI is now partnering with Marra’s Pharmacy to provide free prescription services to students on the Troy campus. Prescriptions will be delivered to the Rensselaer Union by Marra’s during a series of weekly scheduled times.

If you’re curious about Marra’s Pharmacy, to quote them, it “is an independent pharmacy that contracts with most insurance plans across the country. In most if not all cases, the copayments are the same. Marra’s Pharmacy is second to none, which is why we are in our third generation of the Marra family running one of the largest independent pharmacies in the Capital Region.”

Opting into the new delivery program is simple. prescriptions can be sent to Marra’s Pharmacy, and interested students can contact Marra’s Pharmacy to provide their insurance information. There’s also opportunities for automatic refill updates and text alerts for when prescriptions are available for pickup.

Prescriptions will be available for pickup at in RU 3124, which is also known as the Club Library. The designated times and dates for pickup are Mondays from 11 am to 1 pm, Wednesdays from 4 to 6 pm, and Fridays from 3 to 5 pm.

This new program comes from a collaboration between your Student Government, Procurement Services, Student Health Services, and Marra’s Pharmacy. Progress towards this process have been investigated by a number of Student Life Committee members over the past few years, such as Kyle Keraga ’15, Lexi Rindone ’15, Jessica Krajewski ’18, Paul Ilori ’16, Mary Clare Crochiere ’19, Hannah Merrow ’18, and many others. Thank you to everyone who contributed and helped make this program a reality! Additionally, a special thank you is in order for Dr. Leslie Lawrence, Rachael Kapo, and Kim Ragosta for their enthusiastic support of student ideas and initiatives!

A flyer of information on the program can be found at poly.rpi.edu/c6kbq. For any additional questions about the program, you can contact the pharmacy by phone at (518) 237-2110 or by email at rx@marrarx.com. Also, as always, you can share questions, comments, and ideas with me at gm@rpi.edu!

Justin Etzine

152nd Grand Marshal