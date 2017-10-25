Engineers crush Alfred Saxons Saturday

THE FOOTBALL TEAM MANAGED a victory againt the Saxons in their game this past Saturday, bringing their season to a 5-2 record. (file photo) THE FOOTBALL TEAM MANAGED a victory againt the Saxons in their game this past Saturday, bringing their season to a 5-2 record. (file photo)

Rensselaer won 30-15 against Alfred University after a surge in the third quarter gave them the lead. This victory put the Engineers at 5-2 overall for the season.

The Saxons took the lead in the first quarter, driving the ball 72 yards in four plays and making a seven yard run followed by a kick. After taking possession of the ball, the Engineers responded with a 44-yard field goal by kicker Christian Kapp ’18, putting the score at 7-3 at the end of the first. Kapp scored another three points after a 30-yard field goal in the second quarter, putting the game at 7 to 6.

On the first play of the third quarter, the Engineers took possession after an interception by linebacker Oliver Kaija ’18. Quarterback George Marinopoulos ’21 found Keaton Ackermann ’19 in the end zone from 25 yards out, putting the Engineers in the lead. The touchdown was topped with a kick by Kapp. Linebacker Jack Hoggard ’19 ended Alfred’s next possession with a fumble recovery and defensive back Sam Barrett ’18 made a 50-yard interception return, followed by a kick by Kapp, for a total score of 20-7 at the end of the third.

DJ Stefonsky ’18 made an end zone interception on Alfred’s next drive during the fourth quarter. Running back Nick Cella ’18 finished the 15-yard drive with a two yard run for another touchdown. The touchdown was topped by both a kick and a field goal by Kapp, putting the Engineers at 30-7. Alfred added a touchdown after making 76 yards on seven plays and a successful two point conversion in the last minute of play, resulting in a final score of 30-15.

The Engineers will be away again on Saturday to face off against St. Lawrence University.