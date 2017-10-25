Sequel surprises

BLADE RUNNER 2049 SURPRISES fans with a film that honors the original and adds to the series. BLADE RUNNER 2049 SURPRISES fans with a film that honors the original and adds to the series.

As of late, sequels have felt like fan service; they feel very much identical to the originals, with slight references dropped in here and there so that viewers can reminisce. Blade Runner 2049 did not fall into this same trap. I prepared for this review by first rewatching the original Blade Runner made in 1982, and was reminded of the fantastic production value and dark yet futuristic scenes which have affected the science fiction genre, arguably to this day. Where the original failed at engaging through interesting dialogue, Blade Runner 2049 excelled.

The original film was lacking in an interesting storyline because of slow dialogue, which at times made me tired and bored. Blade Runner 2049 differed in this respect by managing to engage the viewers through meaningful and well-paced storytelling. So many films these days are filled with fluff—action scene upon action scene of explosions and violence just meant to fill in the gaps in a lacking, simplistic storyline. Blade Runner 2049 once again broke this trend by making each scene feel integral and valuable to the arc of the story. Every actor and actress played their respective roles in the film masterfully. Even Harrison Ford, whose acting lately has felt forced and trite, managed to add to his already-massive legacy through a fantastic performance.

The reason why I felt that the original Blade Runner was successful was the extremely well-thought out cinematography and aesthetic choices. The film managed to feel timeless and artistic. Whereas some films from that era, like Star Wars IV and Dune, are easily identifiable as being from the ’70s and ’80s, the original Blade Runner had its own unique aesthetic which transcended its age and could be convincingly presented as a piece from any time period. Blade Runner 2049 continued this with, once again, transcendent visuals. I feel that they could fool a viewer in 30 years into thinking the film was a brand new blockbuster hit. Every frame of this film was visually stunning and could be presented as a work of art in its own right.

I entered the cinema being fearful of yet another spotty film meant to rake in fan money, similar to Jurassic World or Star Wars, but I was rewarded with a fantastic sequel which I felt really built upon the legacy of the original Blade Runner. I have intentionally left out any of the plot details in this review so that, if you haven’t already seen either movie, you can enjoy them without having any preconceived notions. All I can say is that I urge you to take some time out of your day to go see this truly special piece of art and maybe watch, or rewatch, the original masterpiece as well.