Yellowjackets sting

On Saturday, October 7 the women’s field hockey team lost 2–1 to the University of Rochester Yellowjackets. The game opened with a shot from the Yellowjackets, starting them off with a 1–0 lead. Goalkeeper Mackenzie Reininger ’18 blocked a shot attempt by Rochester at 22:05. A shot by Taylor Clink ’19 assisted by Megan Jones ’18 at 24:17 tied up the score to 1–1.

In the 49th minute, Engineer goalkeeper Rachel Kaufman ’19 made a spectacular diving save that fended off the Yellowjackets’ leading scorer and kept the game at a solid tie. In the 61st minute, Kaufman made another, which was immediately followed by a goal by Lauren Hiltz ’19.

At 64:44, things took a turn for the worse and Rochester was able to make a tap-in goal which brought the score to 2–1. Although the Engineers put up a strong fight in the last five minutes with multiple shots made on the goal, including a final penalty corner just before time ran out. None of those shots made it into the goal, and the game ended 2–1.

The Engineers play again at 1 pm on Friday, October 13 at St. Lawrence University.