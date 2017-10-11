RPI TV Ireland trip, KSA Thanksgiving approved

THE EXECUTIVE BOARD ANNOUNCED the ribbon cutting for the Student Veterans Lounge will take place on November 8. (file photo) THE EXECUTIVE BOARD ANNOUNCED the ribbon cutting for the Student Veterans Lounge will take place on November 8. (file photo)

Due to President of the Union Matt Rand’s ’19 absence, the Vice President of the Union Rasika Ekhalikar ’18 opened the meeting on Thursday, October 5. The first item on the night’s agenda was RPI TV’s request for fund reallocation for a trip to Ireland this November. They plan to film a documentary on the men’s hockey team as it plays in the Friendship Four tournament. RPI Athletics agreed to fund the trip for two RPI TV members, but President Jason Lee ’19 came before the board to request funds to allow for two additional RPI TV members. Concerns were raised over whether the two additional members were truly needed, and after reassurance by Lee that they were, the motion to reallocate $2,447 from RPI TV’s Goal C, Program 2, which is the club’s income from sales and production, to fund this trip passed 15-0-3.

Afterwards, Graham Knowles from the Archer Center for Student Leadership came before the E-Board to request the reservation of the McNeil Room on November 8 to accommodate a telecast talk by Simon Sinek. The talk will be presented by the Rensselaer chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success, and will be open to the RPI community. Knowles mentioned the McNeil Room as the prime location for the event due to difficulties acquiring other space on campus because of scheduling conflicts with exam blocks. Discussion revolved around the risks in taking away the McNeil as study space for many students during that time. Mother’s Wine Emporium will be available as an alternate space. Nonetheless, the motion to grant the National Society of Leadership and Success a reservation of the McNeil Room on November 8 from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm passed 16-0-2.

The Korean Student Association then came before the board to request money for an event celebrating Korean Thanksgiving, which would be open to the RPI community. This request was denied in previous years because club membership was lacking. Now that KSA’s membership has grown, the E-Board decided to grant the funds from contingencies with a vote of 18-0-0.

Director of the Mueller Center Steve Allard then gave the director’s report. He mentioned the continued search for the assistant director of the Mueller Center, and that phone interviews for the assistant director of student activities occurred last week. He also announced the Mueller Center’s intention to start offering an English as a Second Language course.

Ekhalikar then moved on to the president’s report. On October 11, there will be a barbecue on ’86 Field from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. She also mentioned the completion of the Student Veterans Lounge and the ribbon cutting ceremony that will take place the Wednesday before Veteran’s Day.

Afterwards, the Board passed a motion, thanking Rensselaer Union Business Coordinator Nicki Hollister for tirelessly helping RPI Crew get a bus to Rochester, NY this past week, with a vote of 18-0-0. To conclude the meeting, Deepika Senthilnathan ’21 was introduced as the third non-voting member of the Executive Board, and was subsequently appointed to the position of club financial advisor.