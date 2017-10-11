Delicious gyros from The Greek House

This past week, my mom was in town to bring me basically all that was left of my bedroom after I left for college last month. Naturally, as one does when a parent comes to visit, I suggested that she take me out to lunch downtown, and she happily agreed to it. So, we decided to go to The Greek House, located at the corner of 3rd and Broadway.

This restaurant is family owned and operated, with lots of Mediterranean spreads and dishes to choose from. They are most known for their souvlaki—chicken or pork wrapped in pita with red onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki sauce—and their gyro, pita bread filled with red onions, tomatoes, tzatziki, and the choice of lamb, chicken, beef, pork, or vegetarian. They also have a gluten-free pita option for those with matching dietary restrictions.

Walking in, I immediately noticed the all-Greek atmosphere, including blue and white striped table cloths, a miniature Greek flag at every table, and a TV that showed breathtaking landscapes. The tables were pretty close together, which I believed to be on account of the homey nature of a family-owned business.

Ignoring how basic of a choice I had made, I ordered the chicken gyro due to its enticing aesthetic. My mother had difficulty deciding between the grilled octopus and a chicken gyro. So, like any reasonable and hungry person would do in her situation, she ordered both. We also decided to share a small plate of Greek fries. Though gyros are pretty straightforward in concept, it is very easy to make it distasteful by adding more or less of an ingredient. That was not a concern here. The chicken was lightly marinated, which tied well with the juicy roma tomatoes and red onions. No matter, the best part was definitely the bread. It was soft, fresh, and held everything together nicely. It was a little bit on the smaller side, so if you were like me and stupidly removed the foil holding it all together, some food may have fallen out onto your plate. As for the Greek fries, they were steak style, drizzled with parsley and parmesan. The flavors together were decent, but the texture was a bit dull. Overall, I was very pleased with the experience and I hope to make a habit of going there for my regular dose of Greek cuisine.