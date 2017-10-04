Soccer squad skids

Rensselaer tied Skidmore College 1–1 on Saturday. The draw puts the Engineers at 6–2–1 for the season.

Rensselaer controlled the ball for most of the first half, letting Brandon Pirog ’20 score in the 29th minute after a pass from Austin Betterly ’20. The Engineers failed to widen their lead in the first and second half. Skidmore almost failed to close the score gap until the 89th minute, where they finally worked past Rensselaer’s defense and made a shot that was saved by goalie Matt LaBranche ’20, but made the rebound in. The game went into overtime. Skidmore made two serious attempts at taking the game, but had one shot saved and another miss.

The game ended with Skidmore having a shot advantage of 11–9. The Engineers had 2–1 in corners. Matt LaBranche had three saves.

The Rensselaer Engineers are away today playing a game against St. Lawrence University, but will face off against Union College this Saturday at home.