Sly students snatch snitches

Many freshmen kicked off Navigating Rensselaer & Beyond at the East Campus Athletic Village by participating in a variety of sports including Quidditch, ultimate frisbee, and soccer.

Quidditch, a modified sport heavily inspired by J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter, is played by two teams of seven; positions include three chasers, two beaters, and more, with multiple balls on the field at once. One student, Stephen Zenack ’21, signed up for the sport to “try something new.”

Other students decided to participate in a more mainstream sport: soccer. For Joseph Borello ’21, the sport is “fun and relaxing.” Club soccer organized stretching and multiple drills, including “chaos,” where the field is set up into four goals on each corner and the players are required to score in any of the goals before the students competed in a 5v5 soccer tournament.

On a nearby field, roughly 50 freshmen split up to learn the basic maneuvers of ultimate frisbee through drills and games. Listed as “The Ultimate Game” for registration, the name was enough to draw the attention of Alexei Hazell ’21 and many others. However, Hazell thought the sport to be “far more complex than it seems.”

Quidditch, ultimate frisbee, and soccer are some of the many clubs available to students throughout the year. If these clubs interest you, visit https://union.rpi.edu/clubs.