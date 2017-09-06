Men’s soccer beats New Paltz, Sage Colleges

RENSSELAER MEN'S SOCCER WON both games they played this weekend against New Paltz and The Sage Colleges RENSSELAER MEN'S SOCCER WON both games they played this weekend against New Paltz and The Sage Colleges

The Men’s soccer team had a strong start to the year this past weekend as a part of the Union Classic tournament, with two high-energy games that both resulted in victory. Friday’s game against New Paltz saw a final score of 2–1, and the Engineers took Saturday’s game versus The Sage Colleges 3–1.

Friday’s game saw a strong performance by the Engineers, with a goal early in the game scored by Steven Collins ’17, bringing the score to 1–0. No further goals were scored by either side until over an hour later, but the Engineers kept the pressure on, with most of the action happening near the New Paltz goal. This high-energy play continued through until the 69th minute of play, where freshman Trevor Bisson scored the first goal of his career, assisted by Trevor McCaughey ’18, solidifying the Engineers’ lead. New Paltz tried to come back with a goal six minutes later, followed by an opening in the Engineers’ defense in the 86th minute of the game, however, goalie Matt LaBranche ’20 came off the line to prevent a shot on goal by New Paltz.

Saturday’s game began with a shot on goal by Sage, blocked by LaBranche, however Sage followed this up with three back to back shots on goal, with the third attempt scoring, bringing the score to 0–1. The rest of the first half saw no goals by either team, however, the Engineers played an extremely strong second half, beginning with a goal by Danny Corridan ’17 to tie the game, and five minutes later, a goal by Dylan Confair ’19 to secure a lead for the Engineers. Corridan then scored his second goal of the game, further increasing the Engineers’ lead to 3–1. The Engineers outshot the Raptors 18–15, while Rensselaer goalie LaBranche made seven saves throughout the game, including two within the first five minutes of the game.

The Engineers will be playing again this Friday in Oneonta, New York, against Rhode Island College.