Gallery: Welcome Fest 2017

During Welcome Fest on Tuesday, August 29, members of the incoming Class of 2021 made their way down the Approach and through Downtown Troy to kick off their first year at Rensselaer. Along the way, they were greeted by President Shirley Ann Jackson, who handed out metal water bottles emblazoned with the Rensselaer seal and “Class of 2021.” Students high-fived and bumped fists with Grand Marshal Justin Etzine ’18, President of the Union Matthew Rand ’19, and members of the president’s cabinet. Troy Mayor Patrick Madden also spoke to greet the incoming class before dinner was served in Riverfront Park along the Hudson River.