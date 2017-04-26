Enjoy your summer vacation

During the semester, school takes up a lot of time. It can be extremely stressful to manage your own personal interests while succeeding in a rigorous academic program. The summer allows for opportunities to explore your interests, further your career, and do things you wouldn’t be able to otherwise.

So please, take the time now to reflect on what those things may be. To you, that may mean learning a new skill, rekindling old friendships, going on an adventure, or simply doing something you haven’t been able to do while in school. That could be reading the book that’s been sitting on your desk collecting dust the past few months, creating pottery, going to the beach with your friends from home, or working for 12 dollars an hour at a factory.

The summer is also a time to reflect on what you’ve done over the past year: what went well, what didn’t go so well, and what changes you can make so that the next year is everything you want it to be. For those who are beginning the first stages in their new career or are graduating soon, the Editorial Board of The Polytechnic wishes you the best of luck and greatest success in all your endeavors.

For those who are beginning their educational careers at Rensselaer, we recommend you use this summer to have fun and enjoy sleeping long hours and eating good food before the start of next semester. Also remember that this will likely be one of the last times you’ll spend with your family and friends before coming to college, so cherish those moments because it will never be the same. But don’t let that take away from the fun you may have.

We wish everyone a happy, fun, and safe summer. The world is yours to conquer, and we can’t wait to see you again in the fall!