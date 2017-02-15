Club curling team sets sights on nationals

MEMBERS OF RENSSELAER’S CURLING CLUB SWEEP the stone down the court at their home bonspiel earlier this year. (file photo) MEMBERS OF RENSSELAER’S CURLING CLUB SWEEP the stone down the court at their home bonspiel earlier this year. (file photo)

Last weekend, the rpi Curling Club attended the Utica Curling Club bonspiel. RPI 1 swept the A event, taking down Colgate University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Pennsylvania, and Yale University to win the event. RPI 2 also saw success, going 2–2 over the weekend and defeating Yale 2 in the F event.

National invitations will be sent out today, Wednesday, February 15, and RPI expects to receive an invitation. The team is currently ranked number one in the country. The national event will be held in Utica, NY from March 10–12.

Freshman Evan Mullaney, who plays skip for RPI 1, attributes the success of the team to their love of the sport. “I think the reason why we consistently do so well is because we all love curling. We are also self-taught and self-trained, so being able to love what we do really helps us in every event.”

In reflecting on the season and seasons past, senior Joseph Skulski, who plays vice for RPI 1, had this to say: “This past year has been one of the most successful in the history of the club. We have won three college bonspiels and have played in five A event finals this year. Every single bonspiel, the expectation has been to compete for the win. Last year, RPI was able to make it to three A event finals, winning two of them. Since its true conception in the 2013–2014 season, RPI has qualified for every college curling nationals. We have been very happy with our team’s success at nationals and are very excited to see our team compete this year.”

When asked about why she chose curling, junior lead for RPI 1 Kaitlin Fermano told The Poly, “Why not curling? It is a sport that I never would have thought to try if I had not gone to a school with an already established club. I previously watched curling on the Olympics and was intrigued by it. When I learned RPI had a curling club, I knew I had to try it, and I fell in love. The sport is a lot of fun, and the team itself is full of a lot of great people. On and off the ice, they are a great group of people to spend time with, and I am proud to call them my friends.”

With so much success this season, the thought of the Winter Olympics comes to mind. Many members think of it as a far-fetched dream, but Mullaney, who has been playing for many years prior to attending RPI, called the Olympics a long-term goal, yet an uphill battle. Skulski explained that “curling is a sport that supports longevity. Many curlers don’t hit their prime until their late 30s, even 40s. If you stick with it long enough and continue to work at it, who knows where any of our members could end up. It would truly be an honor to have an alumnus of the RPI curling club one day represent our country in the sport of curling, and I hope one day that will happen.”

We wish the team luck in future events and hope to call them champions in the weeks to come!