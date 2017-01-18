RPI welcomes new dean of students

NEW DEAN TRAVIS APGAR BRINGS unique experiences to Rensselaer. NEW DEAN TRAVIS APGAR BRINGS unique experiences to Rensselaer.

As winter break comes to a close and students begin situating themselves yet again on RPI’s campus, Rensselaer welcomes a new assistant vice president and dean of students: Travis Apgar.

Apgar stands to contribute an interesting mix of expertise in higher education focused on top tier universities, student services, and student involvement to RPI’s campus. He boasts over 20 years of experience in higher education, including former service as associate dean of students, as well as assistant dean of students at Rensselaer.

Apgar also formerly worked as senior associate dean of students at Cornell University for over ten years. He most recently acted as senior associate director of campus and community engagement for fraternities, sororities, and independent living and led the areas of Off-Campus Living and Cooperative Living for undergraduate and graduate students. Apgar is considered an authority on hazing prevention, and previously served as a representative to the National Hazing Prevention Consortium on behalf of Cornell University, and currently regularly contributes content to the resources section of HazingPrevention.org.

In addition, Apgar led the creation of the annual Being Engaged And Responsible walk in 2014 to encourage the proactive building of positive relations between the university, students, and local residents. According to Cornell’s website, “The BEAR Walk brings together students, neighbors, city officials, Cornell staff, and local businesses with the goal of promoting a greater sense of community and connection in the vibrant Collegetown neighborhood.”

At a time when tensions between RPI’s administration and students — as well as local residents and the university — continue to remain shaky, the new Dean of Student’s experience could be a much-needed touch. Apgar’s appointment was effective January 15, 2017.