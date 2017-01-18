New appointments to Rensselaer’s Board of Trustees generate attention

ALUMNUS CURTIS R. PRIEM ’82 DONATED monetary funds to make EMPAC a reality. ALUMNUS CURTIS R. PRIEM ’82 DONATED monetary funds to make EMPAC a reality.

Rensselaer has recently announced the election of three new leaders to the Rensselaer Board of Trustees effective January 1, 2017. Appointees include Wanda Denson-Low ’78, Arthur F. Golden ’66, and Curtis R. Priem ’82, all Rensselaer alumni who have made notable contributions in their professional fields and have loyally served RPI.

“We are grateful for the wisdom and partnership of these dedicated Rensselaer graduates, who, as board members, have helped to guide Rensselaer in its transformation,” said President Shirley Ann Jackson. “We look forward to working with them to develop our students into the leaders who will solve the great global challenges of our time. In order to do so, we must engender in them intellectual agility, multicultural sophistication, and a global view.”

Denson-Low was elected vice chair of the Rensselaer Board of Trustees, succeeding Adm. R.J. Zlatoper ’63. Low was formerly senior vice president at the Boeing Company, leading a legal staff for the company’s $30 billion defense and space development program.

The chair of the Rensselaer Board of Trustees position will be filled by Golden ’66, and he will succeed the Honorable Arthur J. Gajarsa ’62. Golden joined the Board of Trustees in 2005 and served on the Executive Committee, Investment Committee, and Audit Committee as well as the Student Life Committee.

Curtis R. Priem ’82, inventor of the graphics processing unit, will also take over as the new secretary of the Board of Trustees. A holder of over 200 U.S. and an avid philanthropist, Priem co-founded NVIDIA Corp. and was its chief technical officer from 1993 to 2003.

In 2004, Priem’s remarkable donation to the Institute of $40 million partially funded the construction of EMPAC, which was later named in his honor. Priem was also the recipient of the RPI Severino Center’s Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2000.