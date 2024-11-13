Engineers clip Cardinals

The Engineers got off to a slow start in the first quarter; Plattsburgh was pushing the pace and scoring points in transition, while Rensselaer was getting the majority of their points from the foul line. Defensively, Rensselaer was initially unable to keep Plattsburgh off the offensive glass, giving up multiple second-chance opportunities and losing chances to score in transition themselves. At the end of the first quarter, the Engineers faced a 21-12 deficit.

The second quarter saw a turnaround on both sides of the ball for Rensselaer. They ran a full-court press against Plattsburgh, slowing down their pace and forcing them into rushed shots and turnovers. On offense, they started with back to back three-pointers before taking it inside, converting multiple layups off of great cuts. By the end of the quarter, the Engineers had stormed back to take the lead, punctuating it with a buzzer beating shot by Callie Flynn to put them up 32-29 going into halftime.

The second half featured more of the same, with Rensselaer shutting down Plattsburgh and holding them to just seven third quarter points. They even forced an eight second violation, much to the joy of the crowd. It was a team effort on offense, with Siena Smith, Amanda Gallagher, and Flynn putting up 11, 10, and 13 points, respectively. The Engineers were able to close out the game on a roll, toppling Plattsburgh 57-48. They will be hosting the United States Coast Guard Academy this Wednesday, November 13 at 4:30 pm. Click here for the box score.