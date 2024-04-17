Engineers remain undefeated in win against Union

Continuing their now thirteen-game hot streak, the Engineers beat out the Chargers despite a good offense put up by both teams.

Both the Chargers and the Engineers came out strong at the start of the game, with goals scored by Michael Shaw and Justin Greene of Union matched by two goals from RPI’s Cooper Roman and Luke Murphy by the halfway mark of the first quarter. Another goal from Murphy brought the score to 3-2 for the Engineers, and another goal from RPI’s Zach Swanson brought the score to 4-2 by the end of the quarter. The Engineers soon tacked on four more goals while Union added two before a penalty on Engineer Cooper Manzi gave an extra man to Union. With less than four minutes before halftime, Union scored two goals within five seconds of each other, and would have scored again 20 seconds after if not for a save by Engineer Joseph Perry. A penalty on the Chargers’ Zach Davis then gave RPI the opportunity for Anthony Mazzella and Sean Smith to add two more Engineer goals in the last two minutes of the half.

Union came out strong in the second half with a goal from Davis a little over a minute in. RPI responded with three more goals from Murphy and Smith. Union scored another goal six seconds after to bring the score to 13-8 , but were unable to score the rest of the quarter despite two penalties on Engineers Erik Ojert and Luke Murphy giving opportunities to capitalize. At the last second of the third quarter, Roman scored one more goal. The last quarter began to slow down offense for both teams, and Perry stepped up for Union with three saves in the first five minutes. Then, despite the additional four goals for Union, RPI scored twice to bring the final score of the game to 16-12.

The Engineers are now 5-0 in the Liberty League, bringing them above St. Lawrence who remains 4-0 in league games. They play Amherst on Wednesday and Skidmore on Saturday for their next league game. Click here for the box score.