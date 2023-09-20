Engineers sweep game against the Rangers

The Rensselaer Engineers secured their win against the Drew University Rangers, scoring two goals in each half, for a total score of 4–0. Burying a ball in the goal in the first 10 minutes, forward Gwen Barnes set a strong precedent for the rest of the game. 31 minutes in, the second goal of the game was scored by Izzy O’Clair with an assist from Sarah Sedlacek. Just two minutes into the second half of the game, Bryanna Swinson scored another goal, increasing the Engineers’ lead to 3–0. Although the Rangers made some valiant efforts to make headway, goalkeeper Sierra Skelding kept all balls out of the home goal in the second half. Veronica Martinez de Pinillos sealed the Engineers victory by scoring the final goal. Following their last win, the Engineers increase their record to 3–0–2.