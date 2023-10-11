Roger Waters’ revival of Pink Floyd’s classic album is a mess

Next comes “Us and Them,” the smooth jazz break on the initial album. In the new album, though, it lacks any of the colorful jazz the original track consisted of. Waters’ voice is as flat as paper on this track. The new “Us and Them” contains a repeating and fading effect in the verses as the original did, but it sounds like a sound effect that was given for free in GarageBand. The chorus does sound fairly identical to the original, with several keyboard tones that match perfectly to the original tone. There are also some bright guitar plucks scattered towards the end, which I did find enjoyable, but they were not enough for me to relisten. “Us and Them” then transitions into “Any Colour You Like,” but rather than the colorful, hypnotic, art pop of the original song, here, you just have a very forgettable song. The track features Waters talking over a heavy bass-reliant track, using short bursts of the keyboard effect from the original song. Afterward comes many fans' favorite song on the album, “Brain Damage,” but this new track gave us a washed-down version of the original that lacks any of its morbid charms. This is the only song on the album where Waters kept all the original lyrics without adding any more, but it is worth noting that he removed the lunatic’s laugh that was in the original song. “Eclipse” is the last song in the tracklist, which “Brain Damage” plays into. What was an epic conclusion on the original album is ruined by a very dreamy and airy-sounding track that lacks any of the compellingness the original song contained. The album suddenly ends without any build-up, and it is over.