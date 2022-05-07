BSA ends the semester in splendor

The Black Students’ Alliance has had an eventful past two months hosting our Ebony Ball, a joint general body meeting with the Caribbean Students Association, and our new, yet very well received, Fashion Show themed Black Owned Success Series Event.

Ebony Ball, a highly anticipated formal event hosted by BSA and open to the entire RPI community, took place on March 18. At Ebony Ball, we had Dr. Ekow King, Assistant to Vice President for Student affairs for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Director of Intercultural Student Engagement at the University at Albany, give an eye-opening speech about our Black History Month theme: Afrofuturism. He touched on Black individuals creating a future for us, since the concept of futurism—especially in media—has excluded Black people.

During our awards ceremony, we gave away eight awards to our members to commemorate them for the great work they do for RPI’s Black community. We also had a delicious buffet style dinner with a wide array of food options including mac and cheese, piri piri chicken, gumbo, red beans and rice, Jamaican vegetable rundown, and cornbread along with rum cake, ice cream, and caramel sauce for dessert. A special touch to this year’s menu were the BSA branded bread rolls at the table along with a salad and custom hibiscus tea mocktail as an appetizer. We finished off the fun with dancing and music from DJ Syxx Figgaz.