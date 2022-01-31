BSA reflects on 2021 and looks forward to a busy semester

We had our first Black Owned Success Series Event of the year with guest speaker, Jelani Fenton on November 10. Jelani Fenton is the founder and CEO of Safari, a platform dedicated to educating minority youth about insurance so they can work in the diversity-lacking insurance industry. He taught us about his journey to starting his business and his future plans for it. We also learned about his background in investment banking, and he taught us key financial terms. Students asked questions about dealing with impostor syndrome and the difference between his experience in insurance versus investment banking. The knowledge he passed on to our audience increased our financial literacy and we were all so grateful.

We ended the semester with a De-Stress GBM, where members of our E-Board shared study tips and gave Black Christmas movie suggestions. We provided snacks and arts and crafts activities while Black Christmas music played in the background. Members also signed a huge thank you card given to those who helped at the COVID-19 testing site this semester.

Last semester allowed us to reconnect with our community in person through a multitude of events, from conversations about different topics affecting our community in GBMs, to fun musical competitions like the Bust It Down Battle.

BSA has a lot in store this semester, with our busiest month being February, Black History Month. We have many events planned including Night of Free Expression, Ebony Ball, and the Fashion Show. Night of Free Expression is an event where students and outside performers express themselves culturally and artistically through performances such as dance, singing, and poetry. Ebony Ball is a formal event that will be a precursor to the Fashion Show and the beginning of the wind down of Black History Month. Food and drinks will be served and exceptional members of BSA students will be awarded for their achievements. The night will end with the DJ opening up the dance floor. For anyone or clubs interested in performing in Night of Free Expression, please fill out this form and email me at filawt@rpi.edu.

Thank you to everyone who participated in all of BSA’s festivities, and we can’t wait to show you what we have in store for you all this semester!

For future updates and our interest form, follow us on our instagram @rpibsa.