Food waste is a choice we don’t have to make

The Food Recovery Network is a national student-led organization that aims to connect campuses, businesses, and farms with excess food and nonprofits in need. Successful FRN chapters attract members who have a passion for addressing food waste and food insecurity. Despite having an overwhelming number of students concerned about food waste, Rensselaer’s FRN chapter has struggled to establish a stable foundation since its founding in January 2018.

RPI FRN started with a team of three freshmen passionate about food waste and the environment. With Arch away opportunities, study abroad semesters, and other obligations, RPI FRN continues with the struggle to increase membership to more than about ten volunteers a semester. After the closing of campus last March, our chapter was put on hold for the rest of 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Returning to campus for the Spring 2021 semester, we were overjoyed to hear that we had been approved to continue operations.

In the past seven weeks alone, our chapter has diverted over two tons of leftover food from campus dumpsters to Joseph’s House, a non-profit homeless shelter in downtown Troy. While this amount of food may seem high, it would be much higher without all of the current efforts in place to reduce food waste on campus.

Sodexo, RPI’s food service provider, is dedicated to environmental and philanthropic initiatives. Before FRN existed, many procedures were already in place to donate leftovers to Joseph’s House. This year, our campus joined WasteWatch to more closely monitor waste metrics. Despite Sodexo’s best efforts to make the proper amount of food for the number of students they expect to attend each meal, they must overestimate in order to ensure they can meet all potential demands, which makes food waste inevitable.

On the contrary, many households, restaurants, and farms across the country are not held to these standards, and have little justification for the food in their dumpsters. According to estimates from Feeding America, approximately 72 billion pounds of perfectly edible food is wasted every year. Discarded food was also found to be the largest category of waste for municipal landfills (21%) and accounts for over 14% of U.S. methane emissions.

Food insecurity - the lack of accessibility to food - still affects millions of Americans daily. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, it was reported that some 13.7 million households (10.5% of the population) experienced food insecurity in 2019. Additionally, households with children were 1.5 times more at risk of experiencing food insecurity than houses without children. During the coronavirus pandemic, it is estimated that cases of food insecurity have more than doubled due to soaring unemployment and a crippled economy.