SLC presents new sign policy, HSAC seeks to lower meal plans costs

The Student Senate’s Student Life Committee presented changes to the campus sign policy that aim to clarify what is and is not allowed. The allotted posted period of non-event signage has been extended from two weeks to three weeks. Signs can be officially posted on the 15th Street Bridge, despite the signs having been posted there for years. Non-RPI organizations must now clearly reference themselves or the campus organization/office that is sponsoring their signage and posters. Posting is also no longer permitted on lamp posts.

An email has been sent out to all Rensselaer students on January 6, 2025 announcing the changes. A document comparing the new handbook with the previous handbook can be found here.

Alexander Lutsevich ’24G presented the Grad Wiki, a comprehensive guide for living as an RPI grad student. Taken from the front page of the wiki, “This is an ongoing, community-driven RPI Graduate Council project, by grads for grads, aimed to share history and insights on how to navigate the world-renowned Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, and beyond.” It includes information regarding transportation, housing, and even leisure and dining activities in Troy. The Grad Wiki is accessible here.

A large source of student strife this past semester has been the add/drop deadline change. Chairperson of the Academic Affairs Committee Griffin Oliver ’27, announced that an Add/Drop Report was currently being written, emphasizing the mixed reviews and conclusions drawn about registration data. While the overall scope and impact of this report is unknown until it is completed and released, Oliver also asserted that he was making progress in his talks with the Provost, stating that he was optimistic about a “compromise.”

As the Academic Affairs Committee tries to pull the Provost into a compromise, the Hospitality and Services Advisory Committee tries to pull meal plan prices down. Independent Senator and HSAC chairperson Shaurya Chaudhuri ’27 reported that he has met with Sodexo and a group of students to review and discuss meal plan pricing. Chaudhuri also emphasized that his aim was to get more students involved with HSAC.

Shruthi Anandraman ’28 was also confirmed as Student Senate Secretary with a vote of 15-0-1.

This Senate meeting was held on December 9, 2024. The next Senate meeting will be on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.