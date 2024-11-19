Senate addresses significant safety concerns on campus, urging the Institute to publicly respond and reassure the student body

A RESOLUTION addressing recent communications to members of the Student Senate about significant safety concerns on campus, urging the Institute to publicly respond and reassure the student body.

WHEREAS the Chair of the Student Life Committee received communications from multiple students alleging the existence of multiple distinct incidents in which students have been unwillingly and unknowingly administered a prohibited drug or substance at unrecognized events which were hosted by organizations recognized by the Institute and affiliated with the Union within the previous five weeks. Some of these communications referenced instances occurring at unrecognized events hosted by an organization on disciplinary suspension, and additional students attended a Student Life Committee meeting on November 14, 2024 to raise concerns similar to those previously received by the Chair of the Student Life Committee;

WHEREAS the Chair of the Student Life Committee, the Student Life Committee, and the Student Senate cannot confirm the validity of any of the information provided to the Student Life Committee Chair and to the Student Life Committee. However, the Student Senate recognizes these as valid concerns worthy of investigation by the Institute;

WHEREAS the student body views this as a clear and immediate safety concern to the members of the Union, the greater student body, and to the broader Rensselaer community, based solely on the level of concern that was brought to the Student Life Committee and Student Life Committee Chair;

WHEREAS the Student Life Committee Chair has been in active communication with the Dean of Students regarding these concerns, and the Student Senate has the greatest faith that the Dean of Students Office is investigating the information received to the fullest extent possible and will take all necessary and appropriate measures and actions;

WHEREAS the Student Senate still believes that the majority of the student body may not be aware of the Good Samaritan Policy, which protects students and organizations who receive or call for emergency medical assistance from “be[ing] subject to judicial action for violating Institute Alcohol & Other Drugs Policy”[1]. This lack of awareness therefore may result in students refraining from reporting critical information out of fear of possible disciplinary action;

WHEREAS the Student Senate believes that the level of concern indicated by the many communications received is worthy of being publicly addressed by the Student Senate and the Institute, regardless of the validity of the content of the communications received;

WHEREAS the Student Senate believes that it is imperative for the student body to understand the Good Samaritan Policy1 and all protections contained within it to encourage more students to report related incidents and concerns; and

WHEREAS the Student Senate believes that it is necessary for the Institute to publicly reassure students that anonymous reports will be taken seriously and that any reports submitted will be properly investigated to the best of the Institute’s ability;

The Rensselaer Union 55th Student Senate hereby RESOLVES:

To urge the Institute to publicly address these student concerns, reassuring the student body that proper investigations will be conducted for any report received and that all necessary and appropriate actions will be taken; To urge the Institute to publicly explain the Good Samaritan Policy[1] and outline the ways in which students may submit reports, including anonymous reports; To direct the Student Life Committee and the Student Government Communications Committee to partner with the Institute in publicizing these communications to the student body; To direct the Grand Marshal to: Deliver the text of this resolution to the Dean of Students, the Associate Dean of Fraternity and Sorority Commons, the Vice Provost for the Student Experience, the Provost, and the President of the Institute; Deliver the text of this resolution to appropriate campus publications, requesting the publication of the text of this resolution in full; Physically display a copy of this resolution within the Rensselaer Union facility, or to direct a member of the Student Senate Cabinet to do as such; and To continue to support the concerns of the student body, and if necessary, continue to communicate said concerns to the Institute.

SO MOVED BY

Ria Massoni, Graduate Senator and Chair of the Student Life Committee

And Seconded By

Williams Chen, Class of 2027 Senator

Vote

18-01-00

[1] Alcohol and Other Drug Policy, Article X: https://rpi.app.box.com/s/f1l25p683juqvvajl8s1kbioeyetzpnj