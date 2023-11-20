Subscribe
Executive Board

Budget released for Fiscal Year 2025

By Riley Sobel November 20, 2023

Vice President Jake Herman ‘23G of the Executive Board discussed plans to release the Fiscal Year 2025 budgets to all Union-affiliated clubs, which happened Friday, November 10. Clubs can now submit appeals regarding the approved budgets until November 15.

The Executive Board went on to discuss the budget for the next fiscal year. A motion was made to close the meeting, which passed unanimously.

This Executive Board meeting was held on November 9. The next E-Board meeting is Thursday, November 16 at 7 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.

