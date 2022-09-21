Hockey Line returns, Young Democrat Socialists club fails to gain Union affiliation

It is a tradition at Rensselaer to participate in the Hockey Line, an event where students line up outside the Houston Field House for season tickets to seats of their choosing. This event has not been held in the last couple of years due to COVID-19. It will return this Wednesday, September 21, from 2–5 pm outside the Houston Field House. Numbered hockey pucks will be handed out with the number correlating to what place you are in line. While at the Houston Field House, students can look at what seats they want. Students will then go to the Rensselaer Union, where they will be called out in the order of their puck’s numbers. Students will also need their Student ID at both locations. The number calling starts at 7 pm, while a skating rink will be available from 6–9 pm.

In the Executive Board meeting, the first motion of the night was to approve the RPI Young Democratic Socialists of America club as a Union-affiliated club. The national organization gave materials, including a curriculum for political education. Philip Paterson ’25 answered inquiries from the Executive Board as founder of the club at RPI. When asked what the club wants to use their dues for, Paterson answered that they were for posters, events, and—if Union workers wanted to go on strike—the dues would act as a strike fund. Some members of the E-Board found the club to take on responsibilities of the student government, such as addressing Union workers’ job satisfaction. Paterson argued “if student workers feel that they are being wronged, and the student government isn’t working, this club is the alternative.” The motion failed 3-7-2. Graduate student and President of the Union Colleen Corrigan explained, “We already have an organization to deal in the Senate and branches of student government to deal with student advocacy, and with unionizing Union workers, we’d hope they could come to us, and we could work and help them because we represent them.”

The second motion was to allow the Indian Student Association to charge $10 dues per member a year. The dues are to pay for supplies for events throughout the year, such as food and decor. This motion was passed unanimously.

Corrigan led a motion for Sodexo to use the South Patio of the Union on October 12 from 10 am to 4 pm. Director of the Union Charlie Potts added that Sodexo is trying to hold a farmer’s market each semester similar to the one held last Spring semester. This motion also passed unanimously.

Stephanie Black and Lauryn Do-Diallo were appointed to the Multicultural Leadership Council unanimously.

This Executive Board meeting was held on September 15. The Executive Board meets every Thursday at 7 pm in the Shelnutt Gallery.