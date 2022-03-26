Students' GPAs leaked in mass email

The personal information of 570 students was inadvertently leaked on Tuesday, March 22, when a spreadsheet containing the information was mistakenly attached to a mass email for the Lee Foundation Scholarship. The spreadsheet contained information for students in the School of Engineering with GPAs above 2.80 who have sophomore or junior credit standing.

At 9:59 am, those 570 students received an email with the subject line “Welcome to list leefoundationscholarship” notifying them that they had been added to the email list leefoundationscholarship@lists.rpi.edu. The email included a link to the list’s Sympa homepage. Sympa is the service that is used to host and manage RPI mailing lists. As of Thursday, March 24 the homepage listed the number of members of the list at 570 but by the time of publication the list had been removed from Sympa.

At 10:02 am on Tuesday, students on the mailing list received an email with the subject line “FW: Patrick P. Lee Foundation Scholarship - Invitation to Apply.” The email states that “The Lee Foundation Scholarships provides financial support to undergraduate students pursuing degrees in Engineering at Rensselaer.” The $12,500 scholarship is granted to four students to be used towards tuition and room and board. The email then lists the criteria for scholarship consideration:

Students who will be juniors or seniors in academic year 2022-23 Pursuing a degree in Rensselaer School of Engineering Cumulative grade point average of 2.8 or greater Compelling personal statement Financial need* - Expected Family Contribution (EFC) $10,000-$50,000

The email, which is signed by Associate Dean for Academic Affairs of the School of Engineering Dr. Matt Oehlschaegar, was forwarded to the email list by School of Engineering Student Services Manager Dana Chichester. Attached to the email was an Excel spreadsheet titled “Lee foundation candidates revised.xlsx” which contained the names and personal information of the 570 students. The spreadsheet had been used to determine eligibility for the scholarship and form the email list, according to an apology email that was sent to students on March 24. The spreadsheet contained 16 columns of information, including students' full names, RINs, RPI emails, citizenship statuses, overall GPAs, and credit hours earned. All students in the spreadsheet matched the criteria for bullets 1-3 in the email. A complete list of the columns can be seen below.