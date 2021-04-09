RPI secures 1700 Johnson & Johnson vaccines for distribution

President Shirley Ann Jackson announced in an email that Rensselaer has been allocated 1700 Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine doses for RPI students. This announcement comes right after pop-up vaccination sites appeared around Troy, namely at Hudson Valley Community College and Bethel Baptist Church. Dean of Student Success Louis Trzepacz also stated that “Sign ups might start as early as tomorrow for [vaccination] appointments next week,” in the RPI Student Success Discord server.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are distributed at the pop-up vaccination sites, and achieve full effectiveness after two doses. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines use the new mRNA technology, compared to J&J’s vaccine, which uses the traditional viral vector method of development.