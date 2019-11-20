Disc Golf and Project Sunshine now Union clubs

The Executive Board unanimously approved three programs for the African Student Association, granted Union recognition to the Disc Golf Club, and granted Union affiliation to Project Sunshine on Thursday.

President Eva Dibong ’21, Treasurer Joshua Amoako-Atta ’22, and Committee Member Tyra Edgehill-Parker ’22 of the African Students Association proposed three different programs to the Executive Board. The first was “Africa Night,” a gala “which entails celebration and showcases the achievements of the African diaspora at Rensselaer,” including a performance from their dance team. Tickets are required for entrance to the event. The motion to hold this event with a budget of $485 passed 14‒0‒0.

Next, the ASA requested to hold their “Night of Rhythm” in the Academy Hall Auditorium during February, which is Black History Month. This will include “a showcase of performances that highlight African culture and aims to broaden the awareness of African culture on RPI’s campus.” They hope to host several professional and student groups, such as We Dey Move, RPIgnite, Roots of Africa, and groups from other schools in the Capital Region. There will be interactive events, such as a drumming competition and African trivia. The Board approved this event 14‒0‒0 with a budget of $140 to be used for artist fees, refreshments, awards, and ticket sales.

During Black History Month, ASA intends to host an “African Film Showcase” to “promote awareness and understanding of African culture, traditions, and history.” The chosen film will be award-winning and by an African director, voted on by the ASA. This event will be open to the public with an entrance fee. The event was approved unanimously with a budget of $400 for the film license.

Project Sunshine unanimously received Union affiliation. Members of Project Sunshine visit pediatric wings in hospitals to support patients and families. Activities include arts and crafts, cooking classes, and tutoring. On weeks they don’t visit the hospitals, they send “Sunshine Baskets” which would be curated during general body meetings. The club plans to have fundraisers each semester, but also receives funding from their parent organization.

President Justin Park ’21 and Vice President Owen Kulik ’22 stood before the Board to request Union recognition of the Disc Golf Club. They would like to introduce this “fast-growing” sport to the student body as well as develop and refine the skills of their members. The club was founded in the fall of 2018, and currently only plays recreationally but aims to have a competitive division in the future by reaching out to nearby colleges. According to Park and Kulik, there are approximately 15 active members and outings typically have between five and ten people. Equipment is inexpensive and disc golf is free to play at almost all courses in the Capital Region. The Board approved the motion for recognition 14‒0‒0.