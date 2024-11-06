RPI Rock Off

Battle of the Bands, hosted by UPAC Concerts, was a fierce competition between five bands that took place Friday in the McNeil room. The competing bands consisted of Null, Guts, Revitalizer, Downtown Sound, and an unnamed band. The last band to perform was formed a mere four days before the event, resulting in their lack of a name. All five bands played songs within similar genres, with Null and Revitalizer playing classic rock, Guts playing metal, and Downtown Sound and the unnamed band playing more experimental versions of rock.

Each group made their presence known with bold lighting to create the perfect ambiance for alternative music fans. The audience was excited and enjoyed each set, starting a mosh pit during Guts’ performance and even pulling out their phones to wave lights during a slower song in Downtown Sound’s set.

The contest was judged by a panel of three faculty members: Department Head of Arts and Media Rob Hamilton, Music Fellow and Lecturer Chrysi Nanou, and Dean of Students Ryan Keytack. They were tasked with selecting the top three bands and awarding them with gift cards to the RPI collegiate bookstore. The winners of Battle of the Bands, from first place to third, were Guts, Downtown Sound, and Revitalizer.

Guts and Revitalizer are both well-established bands on campus, having performed multiple times before at other events such as an all-metal concert and Family Weekend. The two groups also played a few original songs as part of their setlist. Guts played two demos, which can also be heard on their Spotify, and Revitalizer debuted an original song with lyrics written and sung by their keyboardist. Downtown Sound played an interesting and varied set, starting with a song that seemed to be a mix of hip-hop and rock and ending with a slower, alternative indie song. All three bands heavily engaged the audience and brought a lot of people to the dance floor.

Battle of the Bands was an exciting and fiery event for the large crowd that gathered in the McNeil room and left many with anticipation for what these bands and others may bring to the table next year.