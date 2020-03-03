Frozen ‘fits at the BSA Fashion Show

The annual fashion show put on by the Black Students Alliance dazzled audiences with creative looks and models who walked with attitude and elegance. This walk, titled “Ice Me Out,” expressed two sides of luxe: opulent, glittery fabrics mixed with edgy streetwear looks and silhouettes. Cami tank dresses of velvet and sequined fabric were accessorized with oversized fur jackets and cross necklaces, and the menswear looks included brilliantly embroidered shirts in both modern and traditional African styles.

The highlights of this runway were a dazzling lilac dress, a gold leaf as a cheek accessory, and a look we like to call the opulent cowboy—a tailored suit, matching hat, and boots in soft shades of khaki with an eye-catching beige and black fur coat.

We’ll be publishing an article in the near future where we go into more depth about our favorite performances, looks, and moments from the BSA Fashion Show.